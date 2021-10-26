Letter: Bidden Should Walk Away From Big Infrastructure Bill 10/21

Re: the Oct 21 article "Biden should walk away from big infrastructure bill."
This column urges the President to abandon the $3.5T legislation to improve the nation's welfare programs. I agree. This legislation is politically explosive. It could damage the President and his Party for years.
I take this position for the following reasons: (1) The legislation is not focused or easily understood; It is a Christmas tree of programs but only progressives or would be beneficiaries could identify its components. ( Some things should be done incrementally.) (2) It appears to be VERY expensive. (3) Given the nation's significant debt, it does not appear to be fiscally responsible. (Does anyone, Republicans included, ask "how do we pay for ...,?" these days?) (4) The effort to pass this legislation, and the dominant influence of one wing of the Democratic Party, has made the President appear to seriously lack leadership skills. The President is a man of Congress--why has he not asserted himself?
Jim Greene
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.