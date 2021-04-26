 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Biden admin paying 'sponsor's' expenses to pick up smuggled children
View Comments

Letter: Biden admin paying 'sponsor's' expenses to pick up smuggled children

  • Comments

This is insanity! The Biden administration is paying the travel expenses, i.e., airline and hotel, for 'sponsors' to pick up unaccompanied migrant children in HHS custody. These 'sponsors' are usually family members, some likely are here illegally or awaiting their asylum appointments in Immigration court. The Biden administration is essentially aiding, abetting and compounding ongoing acts of Conspiracy to Commit Human Smuggling of a child, a serious federal felony crime. To begin with, these 'sponsors', or family members in Central America, likely paid smugglers to have their unaccompanied children brought here endangering their lives. We have seen videos of smugglers dropping children over the border wall. This whole thing is absurd! It eventually will create another DACA scenario, wherein Democrats will want to provide these children, over 18,000 in March alone, with citizenship. After becoming an adult, they then can petition their parents or other family members to be legalized. This is an ongoing scheme by people abusing our immigration system! It says a lot about their character.

Martin Wagman

Green Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters to the Editor April 22
Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor April 22

  • Updated

LETTERS: Our letter writers have a few thoughts about a recent Instagram post by Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, and none of them seem to be feeling her style anymore. Read those letters and more in our latest edition of Letters!

Letters to the Editor April 21
Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor April 21

  • Updated

LETTERS: One letter writer insists that new Pima County Attorney Laura Conover doesn't have the stomach it takes to prosecute hardened criminals. See if you agree with that take and others in our latest Letters to the Editor!

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor April 20

  • Updated

LETTERS: One of our letter writers see's a future filled with autonomous, self-driving vehicles and warns against it, while others debate the differences between what drives Republicans and Democrats.

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News