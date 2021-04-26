Letter: Biden admin paying 'sponsor's' expenses to pick up smuggled children

This is insanity! The Biden administration is paying the travel expenses, i.e., airline and hotel, for 'sponsors' to pick up unaccompanied migrant children in HHS custody. These 'sponsors' are usually family members, some likely are here illegally or awaiting their asylum appointments in Immigration court. The Biden administration is essentially aiding, abetting and compounding ongoing acts of Conspiracy to Commit Human Smuggling of a child, a serious federal felony crime. To begin with, these 'sponsors', or family members in Central America, likely paid smugglers to have their unaccompanied children brought here endangering their lives. We have seen videos of smugglers dropping children over the border wall. This whole thing is absurd! It eventually will create another DACA scenario, wherein Democrats will want to provide these children, over 18,000 in March alone, with citizenship. After becoming an adult, they then can petition their parents or other family members to be legalized. This is an ongoing scheme by people abusing our immigration system! It says a lot about their character.
Martin Wagman
Green Valley
