 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Biden admin to complete border wall at Yuma

  • Comments

The Biden administration has approved fill ins of border wall gaps at Yuma, where about 27,000 people have been entering illegally for months. A 200% increase over fiscal year 2020. Border Patrol agents have been over run, complaining that they have not been able to do border security, but rather are acting as a shuttle service transporting processed migrants from the border to third party migrant services. Last December, the Mayor of Yuma declared a local Emergency because Yuma was being inundated with migrants. Remember it was Biden, who pledged not to build "another foot" of the border wall. The AZ Star's own Curt Prendergast, now the Op Editor, did almost weekly articles attacking the border wall in AZ. It was Trump's building of many miles of border wall in AZ that has kept us from mirroring Texas where over 1 million people have already illegally entered the country this fiscal year. They have minimal border wall there. Is it coincidental that Mark Kelly is up for re-election?

People are also reading…

Alan Jeffords

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Another Example

If anyone needed another example that demonstrates the Republican party is not interested in making things better for the average American, it…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News