Letter: Biden admin to complete border wall at Yuma

The Biden administration has approved fill ins of border wall gaps at Yuma, where about 27,000 people have been entering illegally for months. A 200% increase over fiscal year 2020. Border Patrol agents have been over run, complaining that they have not been able to do border security, but rather are acting as a shuttle service transporting processed migrants from the border to third party migrant services. Last December, the Mayor of Yuma declared a local Emergency because Yuma was being inundated with migrants. Remember it was Biden, who pledged not to build "another foot" of the border wall. The AZ Star's own Curt Prendergast, now the Op Editor, did almost weekly articles attacking the border wall in AZ. It was Trump's building of many miles of border wall in AZ that has kept us from mirroring Texas where over 1 million people have already illegally entered the country this fiscal year. They have minimal border wall there. Is it coincidental that Mark Kelly is up for re-election?