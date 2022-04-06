Letter: Biden admin to end use of Title 42 at the border

In Fiscal Year (FY) 2021 there was a record 1.7 million encounters of illegal entrants at the border. Just six months into FY 2022, Border Patrol Chief Raul Ortiz recently stated that within days, there will be 1 million encounters. In February, there was a 1,100% increase in encounters of illegal entrants in the Yuma Sector over February last year. The Biden Administration's CDC has announced a May 23 ending of Title 42, put in place under Trump because of the Covid pandemic, which has been used to quickly remove about 50% to 60% of illegal entrants, many single adult males. Immigration activists within the administration have for months pushed to end it. Meanwhile, new Omicron variant BA.2 is circulating. Even Democrat Senators Kelly and Sinema oppose lifting Title 42. It is believed that a flood upon a flood will occur. Border Patrol Agents are already inundated, exhausted, stressed and their morale at record lows. Biden should be impeached for his deliberate unwillingness to secure the border.