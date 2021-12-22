 Skip to main content
Letter: Biden admin to pay illegal border crossers up to $450,000 each
The Biden administration is planning to give up to $450,000 to each illegal border crosser separated from their children under the Trump administration. How absurd! First, these people committed a federal crime, 8 US Code 1325, Illegal Entry by an Alien. Second, many of these parents deliberately brought their children believing they would be allowed entry into the country. Trump's policies were meant to be a deterrent to this scheme. Why no federal prosecution of these people for Child Endangerment under the Federal Child Abuse Prevention and Treatment Act (CAPTA) (42 U.S.C.A. § 5106g)? Instead, the Biden administration intends to pay these parents, rewarding illegal activity and a scheme to enter and remain the country. Biden initially denied this story, saying it was trash reporting, then the ACLU contradicted him as did a White House spokesman. Biden has since acknowledged these people deserve compensation. The reported payments of $450,000 are more than the $240,000 that most 911 families received, and will encourage more to come!

Tom Galloway

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

