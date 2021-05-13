 Skip to main content
Letter: Biden administration awards $3 billion in contracts to house migrants
The Associated Press (AP) reported that since February, the Biden administration has awarded $3 billion in tax payer money to contractors for housing mainly unaccompanied migrant children from Central America. $2 billion was awarded to three companies with no bidding. A previous Inspector General investigation of this type of funding found millions in unaccounted for expenses and over charges. The AP report said, "HHS has refused all access to news media once children are brought into facilities, citing the coronavirus and privacy restrictions." Sarah DeYoung, a University of Delaware professor who studies evacuation shelters said, "Many of the sites have a very institutional setting that is not optimal for children. It is critical that there would still be an outside assessment including public health experts and people who have pediatric expertise." $3 billion thus far of tax payer's money awarded to care for migrant children that could otherwise be spent on the needs of impoverished or elderly Americans. Thanks Joe!

Rory Smith

Marana

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

