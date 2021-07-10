Letter: Biden administration full of nepotism, black money groups and union boss appointees

Joe Biden came into office pledging to set higher ethics standards in hires and appointees than the Trump administration. He issued an Executive Order on Ethics Commitments. But already, his administration is full of nepotism, black money, and union influence. WH Press Secretary Psaki, Sec. of State Blinken, Nat'l Security Adviser Sullivan, Senior Advisor Dunn and WH Counselor Richettis all have family members working in the Biden administration. Obama's Government Ethics Chief Walter Schaub has denounced this. The Biden administration is full of appointees and hires from dark money groups, i.e., Chief of Staff Ron Klain, from the Center for American Progress (CAP) , which donated heavily to the Biden campaign. About 60 people from CAP now work for the administration. Other appointees come from black money groups like Media Matters and the Environmental Defense Fund. Bloomberg wrote, "Biden's winning campaign was backed by $145 million in so-called dark money donations." Biden has waived ethics rules to hire union bosses. i.e., Celeste Drake, formerly with the AFL-CIO.
Charles Tach
SaddleBrooke
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.