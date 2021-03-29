 Skip to main content
Letter: Biden administration restricts access to child migrant facilities
Letter: Biden administration restricts access to child migrant facilities

The Biden administration has come under fire for restricting news media and attorney access to facilities where 14,000 child migrants are being held. No tours and no photos are allowed. There is a lack of transparency by the Biden administration. During the Trump administration, journalist ‘ride alongs’ with the Border Patrol and tours of similar facilities were permitted. Not so now as they are being denied. Reports are that children are being housed longer than federal court decisions have dictated and some are actually being kept in cells. An unofficial verbal gag order has been issued by the Biden administration and all questions by the news media and attorneys to local Border Patrol related to these child migrants and facilities are being referred to the CBP/DHS press office headquarters in Washington, D.C. Where is the outrage over this by the Democrat news media and migrant rights advocacy groups? Whose actions and rhetoric created this mess? Joe Biden!

Doug Lawrence

Midtown

