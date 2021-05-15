 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Biden administration rife with people from dark money groups
View Comments

Letter: Biden administration rife with people from dark money groups

  • Comments

Joe Biden has placed about 60 people in high positions in his administration who have ties to leftist progressive dark money groups, including Arabella Advisors, the Environmental Defense Fund, Media Matters, Center for American Progress, The Sixteen Thirty Fund, etc. These groups receive millions of dollars in anonymous funding and not all donors are disclosed. They use the monies to promote their political agendas. In 2018, Biden's Chief of Staff Ron Klain Tweeted, "Dark Money is about to get even darker." Top officials in high positions in the Biden administration with dark money group ties include Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm, EPA Administrator Michael Regan, Department of Veteran Affairs head Denis McDonough, etc. The Center for Responsive Politics reported that Biden benefited from hundreds of millions of dollars in dark money donations. Biden has previously denounced dark money in politics, now his administration is rife with left wing progressives who have ties to these dark money groups.

Rebecca Lawson

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Masks

Pima County's mask mandate is being ignored by selfish shoppers and not enforced by stores. On May 10 I saw people in Fry’s and Safeway not we…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News