Letter: Biden administration's conflicting border messaging
Letter: Biden administration's conflicting border messaging

DHS Secretary Mayorkas has said the Biden administration is encouraging families not to send migrant children along the dangerous border, aka child endangerment. But the Biden administration's own policy of allowing most families and unaccompanied children in contradicts this message. The Biden administration is providing ICE with $86 million to place migrant families in hotels along the border. Imagine that message filtering back to Central America and encouraging more to come. Mayorkas previously said he expected a 20 year high in illegal immigration, then later said the border is secure and closed. Wonder if he knows that drug cartels are taking advantage of Border Patrol resources being shifted off the border and away from highway checkpoints to dealing with the thousands of migrants in holding facilities being processed? The Biden administration has an accommodating attitude towards families illegally coming across the border making doubtful asylum claims. Meanwhile , hundreds of thousands of suckers around the world have been waiting patiently for years to immigrate here the legal way.

Tony Domino

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

