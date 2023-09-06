James M. Quigley's opinion is yet another example of right wing whining about Biden and "the Democrats" without any support. "Democrats want to destroy this country". Really? Among countless other complaints, his comment that Biden “wants to go after farmers and put them out of business like Yellow Freight” completely misses the historical fact that Yellow Freight was a financially struggling business for years and almost filed for bankruptcy several times. They got an ill advised COVID loan of $700 million dollars from the Trump administration which they could not pay back. Quigley's “opinion” should have been limited to a couple of paragraphs in the Letters To The Editor section not in the Opinion section as if it were a scholarly opinion with merit.