Letter: Biden again appeasing Iran, which provides missiles to Hamas

Biden is again on the path to appeasing Iran trying to restart the nuclear deal done under him and Obama in 2015. Trump withdrew from that deal. It unfroze $150 billion in Iranian assets, some of which went to funding terrorist groups like Hamas, which has now launched thousands of missiles into Israel. The Obama/Biden administration provided clandestine plane loads of cash totaling over $1 billion to Iran. In 2018, Israeli intelligence clandestinely raided a warehouse in Tehran and found troves of secretly stored documents related to Iran's extensive nuclear program, all unknown to UN inspectors. The Iran deal was flawed, allowing for self inspection, secret nuclear enrichment concessions, sunset clauses, no bans on ballistic missile testing and nothing related to Iran's worldwide terrorist activities. Biden now is seeking to reinstate the nuclear deal, possibly first by removing economic sanctions. Trump brokered several peace deals between Israel and neighboring countries encircling Iran, and killed its notorious terrorist leader Soleimani having the blood of hundreds of Americans on his hands.
Tally McDonald
Sahuarita
