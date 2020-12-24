 Skip to main content
Letter: Biden agenda
President-elect Biden says he will work for all of us. As a long-time Republican, I have suggestions.

First, we need a law-and-order society in which the safety and Constitutional rights of all people, not just some, are paramount.

Second, the pandemic is the right time to expand health care to all Americans--and put it on a pay-as-you-go basis.

Third, the Russians have been waging cyber war on us with impunity. This is unacceptable. We must counter attack, and we must rebuild our cyber defense.

Last, but far from least, our confidence in the electoral process must be restored. Abolish the Electoral College; it produces a president based on a handful of states, thus inviting corruption and controversy, and disenfranchising tens of milltions of voters. Establish an apolitical agency guaranteed to produce an ethical count of the popular vote.

Good luck, Joe.

Walter Mann

Marana

