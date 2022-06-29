 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Biden and Democrat pols inciting violence

  • Comments

After the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe vs. Wade, Biden called the decision, "a culmination of a deliberate effort over decades to upset the balance of our law. It's a realization of an extreme ideology and a tragic error by the Supreme Court, in my view." Biden called for peaceful protests, same as Trump did on January 6. AOC called the Supreme Court "illegitimate." and urged protesters to take to the streets. House Majority Leader Pelosi said the Court was "eviscerating American's rights." Representative Maxine Waters stated, "To hell with the Supreme Court." Senator Elizabeth Warren said the Court "set a torch to its legitimacy." What followed were national protests in the streets. Numerous Pregnancy Centers across the country, i.e. in VA, VT, CO, OR were vandalized and defaced with, "If abortion ain't safe, you ain't safe." A Democrat lead January 6 committee has been investigating Trump for inciting violence at the U.S, Capitol and overturning the election. How are these Democrat politicians and rioters any different?

Dorothy Monroe

Sierra Vista

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

