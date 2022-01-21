Letter: Biden and Democrats' "Big Lies" on voting rights

Biden, Democrats, and their allies in the Democrat dominated news media have repeatedly told "Big lies" about voting rights in America. Biden recently appeared in Georgia, which passed voting reform legislation, and compared voting rights of today to the Jim Crowe era. Baloney! Jim Crowe was a systematic racist separationist system in America. Biden and Democrats distort and mischaracterize Georgia's voting laws, which are less restrictive then many liberal states, including NY and DE. Georgia codifies drop boxes, expands weekend voting hours, allows election workers to provide water to those waiting in line and water dispensers, but not others due to protecting from candidate advocacy handing out free stuff. It allows disabled people to receive help filling out ballots, voters can request mail in ballots 11 weeks before the election, and expanded to 17 days early in person voting. A December 2021 article by Data For Progress titled 'Redistricting Going Surprisingly Well for Democrats", projected nationwide Congressional seat gains for Democrats. Biden and Democrats need to stop the Big Lies!
Mary Ann Starman
Northwest side
