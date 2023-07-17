President Biden and Democrats like to exploit tragedies for political gain. Blaming the Canadian forest fires on climate change to further their authoritarian central government costly dictates on the public. Exploiting mass shootings to further their "final solution" plan of gun confiscation. Exploiting an intentionally caused border crisis to promote Comprehensive Immigration Reform, aka legalization and citizenship for millions. Eastern Canada had a frigid and snowy winter, but a hot dry spring. In the summer/fall of 1950, the Chinchaga fires in British Columbia and Alberta burned over 4,000,000 acres of forest. A large part of the reason for forest fires is poor management of federal lands. Just two years ago, California was in a historic drought. They just had historic winter snow and rain with most of the state now out of a severe drought designation. Over the decades, the number of forest fires and acreage burned has been more or less the same. Democrats should stop exploiting climate change as the only cause of forest fires.