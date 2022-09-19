Letter: Biden and Democrats threatening our public safety

Biden says that 70 million people who voted for Trump threaten our Democracy. Of course it is fine for him and Democrats to threaten our Democracy with vicious attacks on the Supreme Court. Biden and Democrats threaten our nation's public safety by refusing to secure the border. Record numbers of people are entering the country illegally. As many as 500,000 have entered illegally this fiscal year escaping apprehension by the U.S. Border Patrol (USBP). Last year there were 389,000 'gotaways.' We have no idea as to any criminal or terrorism background they might have. We have no idea as to any criminal histories hundreds of thousands of migrants allowed entry may have in their home country. Dangerous hard drugs as in methamphetamine and Fentanyl are pouring across the border killing tens of thousands of Americans. USBP checkpoints have been shut down with agents re-assigned to processing unprecedented numbers of migrants, then releasing many into the public. Biden and Democrats are threatening our nation's public safety.