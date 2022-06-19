Letter: Biden and Dems propose AR and high cap magazine bans

Biden addressed the nation reiterating his stance of banning "Assault Weapons" and high capacity magazines. He did not provide any specifics. There are about 20 million AR15 semi-automatic rifles in the hands of Americans, who legally purchased them. Probably over 100 million high capacity AR and handgun magazines legally purchased also. What would happen to current owners of these? In 2020, AZ Democrat legislators sponsored Senate Bill 1625, that defined an assault weapon as a semiautomatic rifle with a detachable magazine, which would have included shotguns and pistol caliber carbines with detachable magazines. Owners of these and high capacity magazines would have been required to move them out of state, make them inoperable, or turn them over to law enforcement within 90 days. Owners could retain them by registration with law enforcement, pay an annual fee and undergo annual background checks. Non-compliance was a misdemeanor to a felony. This is an example of how Democrats would treat current law abiding legal owners of ARs and high capacity magazines.