Letter: Biden and Drug Cartel Proffits Fallacy

A recent add in the Arizona Daily Star clearly demonstrates the total nonsense Republicans use to make Americans fearful. If you read the quoted article from the New York Times it indicate an increase from "$500 million in 2018 to $13 billion today" in revenues by human smugglers. This is based upon an unnamed and unpublished source in Homeland Security. That would include two Trump years along with two Biden years. This includes all smugglers not just the drug cartels. The article indicates it has grown "over the past 10 years from a scattered network of freelance “coyotes” into a multi-billion-dollar international business". That would include the entire Trump presidency. It is clear that since Republicans in congress have no real solutions to campaign on they bring back the border issue year after year with no attempt to resolve it legislatively. If the Congress legislated a guest worker program, workers we desperately need, you would largely eliminate the profit for smugglers. It also might reduce inflation.