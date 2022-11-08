 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Biden and Drug Cartel Proffits Fallacy

  • Comments

A recent add in the Arizona Daily Star clearly demonstrates the total nonsense Republicans use to make Americans fearful. If you read the quoted article from the New York Times it indicate an increase from "$500 million in 2018 to $13 billion today" in revenues by human smugglers. This is based upon an unnamed and unpublished source in Homeland Security. That would include two Trump years along with two Biden years. This includes all smugglers not just the drug cartels. The article indicates it has grown "over the past 10 years from a scattered network of freelance “coyotes” into a multi-billion-dollar international business". That would include the entire Trump presidency. It is clear that since Republicans in congress have no real solutions to campaign on they bring back the border issue year after year with no attempt to resolve it legislatively. If the Congress legislated a guest worker program, workers we desperately need, you would largely eliminate the profit for smugglers. It also might reduce inflation.

People are also reading…

Kalvin Smith

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Arizona Justices

As you fill out your early mail-in ballots, remember the importance of Arizona justices. One can see how SCOTUS and Trump's judge Aileen Canno…

Letter: "Proof" of Election Fraud

In my discussion with a Republican voter last week, he cited the mockumentary "2,000 Mules" as proof of election fraud. The "evidence" in the …

Letter: CFSD Propositions

The Catalina Foothills School District community has a long history of supporting bonds to build and maintain our schools and small but vital …

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News