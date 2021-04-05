Letter: Biden and Harris work to unite us

Regarding the March 25th letter to the editor “Biden is already dividing us”: I see the examples the writer uses to show how Biden is dividing us as actually uniting us. When Biden and Harris meet with Asians, I see this as a demonstration that they consider Asian Americans (and any other minority) to be just as important to this country as white Americans. As far as dividing us by increasing our taxes, if I was making over $400,000 a year I don’t think I’d object to paying more taxes to help our country in these difficult times. And the tax on gasoline: a small price to pay to fix our deteriorating infrastructure and help unite Americans around the idea that we need to reduce our use of fossil fuels if we are to slow down the catastrophic effects of climate change. I think Biden and Harris are doing a great job in uniting this country and making it great again!
Kenneth Cohn
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.