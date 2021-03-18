Letter: Biden and His Cabinet

President Biden has pledged to serve all Americans. Nowhere is that pledge more clearly reflected than in his cabinet and cabinet-level appointments, which include 15 men and 12 women of various ethnicities and persuasions: 11 White, 6 Black, 5 Latin, 3 Asian, 1 Native American, and 2 LGBTQ, who are well-educated, experienced in their appointed fields, and well-prepared to lead. Their efforts promise to lead us toward a better, stronger, and safer nation with a renewed respect for science, the rule of law, social justice, and human rights.
Biden has demonstrated his willingness to consult his advisors and his ability to effectively respond to the crises that beset us. He has the knowledge, integrity, and compassion to guide our nation, and the tact and experience in world affairs to represent us on the international stage.
His administration gives us hope that we can right our course and sail toward a brighter future. With Biden at the helm, our Ship of State is once again in steady hands.
Jacolyn Marshall
Oro Valley
