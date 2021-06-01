 Skip to main content
Letter: Biden and his "UNITY" Pledge
Wow! Here it goes again with the lies from Joe Biden. All through his Basement campaign for Presidency Joe Biden preached that he was the "ONE" to bring "UNITY" to the country.

Now I read that: "Joe Biden to meet with George Floyds family @ the White House.????

COME ON (BIDEN) MAN....................Is this your example of "UNITY" It would appear to most that it continues to be your goal of keeping RACISM & Separation at the forefront. As Rahm Emanuel has always said: "Don't ever let a Crisis go to waste".

Walt Johnson

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

