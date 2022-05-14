Letter: Biden and Mayorkas are a disgrace

Secretary of DHS Alejandro Mayorkas has overseen a border with record numbers of people entering the country illegally, and yet intends to lift Title 42, the only thing mitigating the invasion. He says we need Immigration Reform legislation because the system is broken. I believe he and Biden broke it. Do you really think Biden and Democrats in Congress would go along with Immigration Reform that narrowed rather than expanded asylum eligibility, reimplemented asylum agreements with Central American countries, or finished building the border wall? Do you think they, or even Republicans, would go along with E-Verify with stiff fines or jail time for non compliant employers? Immigration Reform is Democrat code for bestowing almost immediate legalization and later citizenship to millions who came here illegally, overstayed their visas, etc. Border security never happens. I think Biden has intentionally not secured the border as part of a scheme to eventually coerce Congress into doing Immigration Reform, meanwhile allowing entry hundreds of thousands of people with unchecked backgrounds.