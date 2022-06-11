Letter: Biden and Obama attack the "gun lobby"

After the horrific mass shooting in Uvalde, TX, both Biden and Obama denounced the "gun lobby" for preventing gun control measures. The "gun lobby" referred to is the National Rifle Association (NRA) that over the decades has conducted thousands of gun safety courses across the country. The so called "gun lobby" represents millions of law abiding gun owners and seeks to protect and advocate their 2nd Amendment right. Not much different from the ever powerful teacher's and teamster's unions that protect their members' interests. Democrats call for "universal background checks", but most mass shooters purchased their firearms legally and underwent a background check. It is seen as a Trojan Horse to more gun control. Take a look at the extreme gun control legislation H.R. 127 introduced last year by Democrat Rep. Shiela Jackson Lee that required mandatory registration of all firearms, phycological exams, expensive registration fees, a national firearms data base, etc. Many gun owners do not trust Democrats on gun control and believe their ultimate goal is confiscation.