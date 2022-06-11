 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Biden and Obama attack the "gun lobby"

  • Comments

After the horrific mass shooting in Uvalde, TX, both Biden and Obama denounced the "gun lobby" for preventing gun control measures. The "gun lobby" referred to is the National Rifle Association (NRA) that over the decades has conducted thousands of gun safety courses across the country. The so called "gun lobby" represents millions of law abiding gun owners and seeks to protect and advocate their 2nd Amendment right. Not much different from the ever powerful teacher's and teamster's unions that protect their members' interests. Democrats call for "universal background checks", but most mass shooters purchased their firearms legally and underwent a background check. It is seen as a Trojan Horse to more gun control. Take a look at the extreme gun control legislation H.R. 127 introduced last year by Democrat Rep. Shiela Jackson Lee that required mandatory registration of all firearms, phycological exams, expensive registration fees, a national firearms data base, etc. Many gun owners do not trust Democrats on gun control and believe their ultimate goal is confiscation.

Martin Wagman

People are also reading…

Green Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Fake News; Real Pain

Right-wing politicians constantly remind me that what I see and read in the mainstream media is “fake news.’’ But what I’m seeing lately is RE…

Letter: Blackout Warnings

First TEP then the North American Electrical Reliability Corporation (NERC), a regulatory body that oversees grid stability warns us that blac…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News