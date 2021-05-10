Letter: Biden and the Border

Again, I call for the impeachment of President Biden. The crisis at the Southern border is of his doing. His, and his administration’s lack of action at the border are, at best, total incompetence, and are probably grounds for treason. Every border sheriff is pleading for help and is being ignored. No country can survive with unlimited immigration. That is why the United States has laws and regulation for a managed and humane immigration policy. Are we not a country of laws and is not he and his administration responsible for enforcing existing laws? The people flooding our border will require an immense amount of support for years, your tax money that could either not be spent, or could be funneled to the very real problems that currently exist in our country,
Pudge Johnson
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.