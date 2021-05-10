Letter: Biden and the Ghost of LBJ

Re: the May 1 article "Will Biden channel Lyndon B. Johnson's ghost?."
Op Ed writer James Jay Carafano warns that Pres. Biden risks "channeling Lyndon B. Johnson's ghost" and his alleged domestic and foreign policy failures. What failed and divisive policies is he referring to? The Civil Rights Act? Voting Rights Act? Medicare? Medicaid? Social Security expansion? Head Start? Immigration Reform? These and other landmark Great Society bills have been supported and often expanded upon by virtually every President - Democratic and Republican - since LBJ, including Nixon, Reagan, Bush, Clinton, Bush and Obama. All of these programs helped make the country more prosperous and just. Only Trump defied this consensus. Vietnam, of course, tore the nation apart and wrecked Johnson's presidency. Historians, myself included, debate the wisdom of that doomed conflict. Few argue that expanding that war sooner would have ensured a better outcome for anyone. Far from representing folly or weakness, Biden's decision to terminate the "forever war" in Afghanistan is heartily endorsed by at least one past President - Donald Trump.
Michael Schaller
Foothills
