 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Biden and the Ghost of LBJ
View Comments

Letter: Biden and the Ghost of LBJ

  • Comments

Re: the May 1 article "Will Biden channel Lyndon B. Johnson's ghost?."

Op Ed writer James Jay Carafano warns that Pres. Biden risks "channeling Lyndon B. Johnson's ghost" and his alleged domestic and foreign policy failures. What failed and divisive policies is he referring to? The Civil Rights Act? Voting Rights Act? Medicare? Medicaid? Social Security expansion? Head Start? Immigration Reform? These and other landmark Great Society bills have been supported and often expanded upon by virtually every President - Democratic and Republican - since LBJ, including Nixon, Reagan, Bush, Clinton, Bush and Obama. All of these programs helped make the country more prosperous and just. Only Trump defied this consensus. Vietnam, of course, tore the nation apart and wrecked Johnson's presidency. Historians, myself included, debate the wisdom of that doomed conflict. Few argue that expanding that war sooner would have ensured a better outcome for anyone. Far from representing folly or weakness, Biden's decision to terminate the "forever war" in Afghanistan is heartily endorsed by at least one past President - Donald Trump.

Michael Schaller

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Thuggery in Vail

The mob that descended upon the Vail School Board meeting Tuesday in order to disrupt the proceedings showed all the reasons why Trumpism is (…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News