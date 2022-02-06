Letter: Biden blocked black woman from becoming Federal Appellate judge

Joe Biden, keeping his campaign promise to black Representative Clyburn, will be nominating a black woman to the U.S. Supreme Court. He is not looking for the best qualified person, but choosing a candidate based on gender and race. In 2003, President Bush nominated Janice Rogers Brown, a black woman from Alabama, to the D.C. Federal Court of Appeals. At the time she was a sitting California Supreme Court justice. In 2003, Senate Democrats, including Biden, Obama, and Schumer voted to block her appointment using the FILIBUSTER. Brown was a conservative and both Biden and Obama took to the Senate floor arguing against her confirmation. Democrats blocked her appointment for two years using the filibuster until she finally was confirmed in 2005. She remained on the D.C. Court of Appeals until retiring in 2017. In 2003, Biden and Senate Democrats again used the filibuster to prevent the confirmation of Latino Miguel Estrada to the same D.C. Appellate Court.
Pamela Newsome
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.