Letter: Biden breaks 45’s partisan USMCA agreement for Moms

The Radical Party now blames President Joe Biden for the baby formula shortage. Why not? Were he and Jill supposed to give their own milk? Use a bit of logic. Research your objections before you gripe.

"Canada has plenty of baby formula," says Senator Rick Scott.

Prominent fundraiser Jon Cooper tweeted, "[45] bears much of the blame for the current shortage of baby formula in the U.S., since his Administration's (partisan) USMCA(July 2020) free trade agreement has made it virtually IMPOSSIBLE for our country to import infant formula from Canada."

To assure private businesses would flourish, 45 placed tariffs on Canadian formula—more obstacles for Biden.

There are four American companies, Abbott being prominent, holding sway over 74-percent of the market.

Following several incidents(several children got sick), The FDA notified the company to shut down its largest plant to investigate the problem. The other four companies could not keep up with that great a loss.

President Biden is allowing imports of formula.

Sheldon Metz

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

