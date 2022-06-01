 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Biden breaks 45’s partisan USMCA agreement for Moms

  • Comments

The Radical Party now blames President Joe Biden for the baby formula shortage. Why not? Were he and Jill supposed to give their own milk? Use a bit of logic. Research your objections before you gripe.

"Canada has plenty of baby formula," says Senator Rick Scott.

Prominent fundraiser Jon Cooper tweeted, "[45] bears much of the blame for the current shortage of baby formula in the U.S., since his Administration's (partisan) USMCA(July 2020) free trade agreement has made it virtually IMPOSSIBLE for our country to import infant formula from Canada."

To assure private businesses would flourish, 45 placed tariffs on Canadian formula—more obstacles for Biden.

There are four American companies, Abbott being prominent, holding sway over 74-percent of the market.

Following several incidents(several children got sick), The FDA notified the company to shut down its largest plant to investigate the problem. The other four companies could not keep up with that great a loss.

People are also reading…

President Biden is allowing imports of formula.

Sheldon Metz

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Once Again!

It happened again: Parkland, Sandy Hook, Santa Fe High, etc. Why do our children continue to get murdered at school? The answer is complex but…

Comments may be used in print.

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News