Typical of many letters is the failure to provide factual information and Mr. Perry's opinion about Hunter & Joe Biden is a classic example. The writer blasts Joe Biden and his son for participating in negotiations with Ukranian "Gangsters". Wonder how he confirmed that??, plus he states that the transcripts will bear out his information. In reviewing the actual transcripts, Devon Archer (DA) offered a stark rebuke to the claims leveled against Joe Biden. DA offered that nothing of importance was discussed the 20 times Hunter called JB. Additionally DA was not privy to any conversations between Hunter & JB in which they discussed how JB would take any action on behalf of Hunter, nor did DA have any knowledge of any alleged bribery scheme nor profiteering involving Joe Biden when he was the VP.This pales in comparison to the Trump kids who made up to 640 million during the Trump administration for their activities. Lets get our innuendos cleaned up!!