It is interesting that the comments regarding President Biden and Hunter suggests they are guilty of corruption. Of course, I would suspect that in the case of Donald Trump he would only be guilty if convicted in a court of law. It is difficult to differentiate the tone of the editorial-"Moreover, it SEEMS POSSIBLE that he was actually participating in negotiations with Ukrainian Gangsters"-GUILTY as charged.
Perhaps, another article written several years ago would be of interest to those who think Donald Trump can do no wrong--"Trump's Corruption: The Definitive List" (editorial), New York Times, Oct. 28. 2018.
Trump, in a recent speech stated he was the "retribution" for all those mistreated citizens due to government corruption. It sounds as if he is speaking to his golf buddies at Mara-Lago. I do not see where he has helped any of those downtrodden citizens. Seems he is responsible for many of his fans going to jail!
Brian Smith
Vail
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.