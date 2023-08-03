Given the results of today’s Devon Archer interview, our household is redolent with the atmosphere of schadenfreude. Now it is obvious that President Biden was indeed impudently lying when he repeatedly denied having discussed “business” with son Hunter. Moreover, it seems possible that he was actually participating in negotiations with Ukrainian gangsters for the purpose of enriching the Biden family. This is a major escalation of his past indiscretions, those merely misrepresenting his academic record and plagiarizing speeches for political gain. This is accepting remuneration in exchange for activity and access. The operative word is “criminal.” It seems likely that the transcripts of the Archer hearing will bear out this conclusion, although the Biden enablers and apologists in the press, academia, and Democrat Party will apply the appropriate spin. The ball is in your court, Daily Star. How and where will you print these facts?