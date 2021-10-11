Letter: Biden calls Sinema's harassment and intimidation "part of the process"

Ever since the election, Progressive Democrats have been attacking Senator Sinema for her refusal to support ending the filibuster so the left can pass their extreme legislative agenda. Now the situation has worsened with her opposition to the left's $3.5 trillion tax and spend scheme. Sinema has been harassed and intimidated by Progressive activists while in a restroom and at an airport. Biden's response to it, "just part of the process." Really? What process is that? Causing emotional trauma to a woman? To harass and intimidate her into caving to demands. This is sick! It shows who Biden really is, not an empathetic person, but mean and bullying as evidenced by his interactions with the news media and other people posing unwanted questions to him. I would opine that empathy has nothing to do with his open borders policy, but rather cold calculations of one day providing citizenship to these people and registering them as Democrat voters. The treatment of both Sinema, and Manchin, by Progressives is pathetic.
Stella Murphy
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.