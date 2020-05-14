Letter: Biden campaign already sent operatives to U of DE Library

Business Insider reported today, 4/30, that before mid-March, Biden campaign operatives were sent to the University of Delaware's Library where Joe Biden's Senate records are archived. Tara Reade has accused Biden of sexual assault and asked for the opening of those archives to possibly show her complaint against him and perhaps others. A spokesperson for the university said Biden campaign operatives "rifled through" the documents on at least one occasion. The university had previously stated it would make the documents public, but now refuses to do so. The current Chairman of the Board at the university is John Cochran, a longtime Biden donor. He used to be an executive with Delaware credit card company MBNA and in 1992 purchased Biden's house at the asking price of $1.2 million. MBNA contributed heavily to Biden's Senate campaign and also hired his son Hunter as a consultant. At the time, Biden was supporting legislation proposed by the credit card industry and opposed by consumer groups. This all stinks about Biden!
David Burford
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
