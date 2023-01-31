 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Biden Can Strengthen Democracy Through Executive Orders

Dear Editor,

The integrity of our democracy is under threat due to the influence of big money in politics, barriers to voting, and gerrymandered congressional districts. Despite broad support for pro-voter measures, Senate Republicans have repeatedly blocked legislation to address these issues. As a result, faith in our election system is plummeting and billionaires are using their money to drown out the voices of everyday Americans.

President Biden must use his executive power to combat corruption, increase transparency, and advance voting rights. The 2022 political cycle was the most expensive midterm election on record, with secret money groups spending big to influence lawmakers. We must also demand that our elected officials take action to restore the promise of American democracy.

Sincerely, Sarah Bihms

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

Follow these steps to easily submit a letter to the editor or guest opinion to the Arizona Daily Star.
