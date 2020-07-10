Letter: Biden can't match Trump's achievement
In today’s Letters to the Editor under the heading Biden can’t match Trump’s achievement Thomas Verville writes:

“What mark has Biden left?” I would suggest experience and admirable moral code.

“How has anything he has done for the veterans measure up against what Donald Trump has done for those serving?” This when Donald Trump has failed to blast Vladimir Putin for paying a bounty to the Taliban on American soldiers killed by them. He was advised of this possibility but he seems afraid to offend Putin. One can’t help wondering what information Putin has on our president, that makes the President of the United States afraid to challenge Putin by defending the lives of those who serve our country.

Elaine bosman

Northwest side

