Letter: Biden Cartel

Regretfully, this needs to be said:

1. Bidens undocumented invasion at the Border is Criminal. His entire Administration should be prosecuted!(just as you or I would be if we aided a single undocumented cross the Border without Documentation)

2. His actions in Afghanistan Showed: A) Cowardice in the face of the Enemy. B) Deliberately provided Aid and Comfort to the Enemy! During War Time! (In the form of surrendering a fully functional $60+Billion Military base and approximately $80 Billion in the latest US Military Weaponry to the enemy).

He and his entire consenting Staff should face Trial for Treason! Does anyone remember when Julius and Ethel Rosenberg were Executed in 1953 for passing military secrets to Russia? During peacetime?

Jerry Hutchison

Southwest side