Letter: Biden caused chaos at the border

One measure that the Trump administration did to stop the massive flow of unauthorized migrants crossing the southwest border in 2019 was to negotiate Safe 3rd Country Asylum Cooperation Agreements with the governments of El Salvador, Guatemala and Honduras. It required people to first seek asylum in the next country they entered before coming to the United States. We have a long standing Safe 3rd country asylum agreement with Canada and the European Union has their own such agreement. In part because of Trump's asylum deals with Central America, and Mexico, Border Patrol (BP) apprehensions of unauthorized migrants at the southwest border plummeted to 405,000 in Fiscal Year (FY) 2020. Then Biden, almost immediately after taking office, suspended the Asylum Cooperation Agreements with Central America. For FY 2021, there were 1.66 million BP apprehensions of unauthorized migrants at the border, many claiming asylum. The BP has already apprehended over 1 million this FY 2022 and on track for possibly 2+ million. Biden caused this ongoing massive border chaos.