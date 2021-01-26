Letter: BIDEN DECEPTION

Biden campaigned on uniting America, and correcting policies. In the first week, he has:
- killed thousands of jobs by terminating the Keystone pipeline, and border wall.
- developed a stimulus plan that the CBO says will kill another 4 million jobs
-stopped the border wall, which will reduce wages of working people, and increase government spending
- made it legal for little boys to use the girls bathroom facilities
- killed women sports by allowing transgender males to compete
- increased programs to try to effect warming, although, it is a problem bigger than man. There has been a 25% reduction in emissions with no impact on climate. This program will have the left fighting each other, since conversion to electricity will require gigantic increases in lithium production requiring gigantic amounts of new mines.
- entertaining the idea of punishing political enemies.
This doesn't sound like uniting the people or correcting government policies. His initial approval ratings are lower than Trump's or Obama's, and it will sink lower. People will have buyer's remorse.
Ken Wolfe
Marana