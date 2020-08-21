Letter: Biden didn't blow it; your editors did.

Your dismissal of Senator Kamala Harris (former Attorney General of California, the largest state in the Union) and a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee and the Select Committee on Intelligence just because she is a black woman is next to incredible. Let's compare her to some of the white male "winners" of the nomination in the recent past: how about Spiro Agnew? Dan Quayle? John Edwards? Deadeye Dick Cheney? And then there's partial term governor of Alaska, Sarah Palin. Why was she chosen, exactly?
The vetting process that gave us Harris was thorough and nuanced. We got to know about numerous other very talented women: Senators Gillibrand, Klobuchar, Baldwin, Duckworth; Representatives Karen Bass and Val Demings; Governors Gretchen Whitmer and Michelle Lujan Grisham. It's a deep bench there of women and minorities. Following your editors' reasoning, I doubt they would have supported Women's Suffrage!
Suzanne Ferguson
Southeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
