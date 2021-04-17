Letter: Biden does security forces deals with Central America re migrants

Biden has reportedly struck deals with Mexico, Guatemala and Honduras to deploy their security forces to stem the surge of people headed for America. White House press secretary Jen Psaki said that "Mexico will maintain a deployment of about 10,000 troops, while Guatemala has surged 1,500 police and military personnel to its southern border and Honduras deployed 7,000 police and military to its border to disperse a large contingent of migrants there." Trump had done "asylum" deals with these countries that ended the flood of Central Americans coming here in 2019, over 800,000. Biden immediately terminated those agreements and the flood resumed, 170,000 last month alone. Now Biden has reportedly done new deals with these same countries involving the use of police and military personnel to stop people from leaving or entering their country. How humane. Respected former Defense Secretary Robert Gates was right in saying Biden "had been wrong on nearly every major foreign policy and national security issue over the past four decades."
Rebecca Lawson
Northeast side
