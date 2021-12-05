Letter: Biden enacts travel bans over Covid, after decrying Trump for doing so

Biden, in reaction to a new allegedly more infectious Omicron variant found in South Africa, announced new travel bans from that country and seven other African countries. It excludes returning U.S. citizens and Legal Permanent Residents. We already require international travelers coming here to provide proof of vaccination and a negative Covid test. Last year, Biden harshly criticized Trump when he implemented travel bans on China and Europe trying to prevent the spread of Covid in America. A day after the China ban, Biden said, “We are in the midst of a crisis with the coronavirus. We need to lead the way with science, not Donald Trump’s record of hysteria, xenophobia, and fear-mongering." In March, Biden tweeted: “A wall will not stop the coronavirus. Banning all travel from Europe — or any other part of the world — will not stop it." Shortly after taking office, Biden continued Trump's travel bans on Europe and Brazil that were expiring. The Africa travel ban could be construed as hysteria and xenophobic.
Taylor Greenway
North side
