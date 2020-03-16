Letter: Biden family corruption, ignored by Democrats

Most know of Joe Biden's "Quid Pro Quo" as Vice President withholding $1 billion in aid to Ukraine until they fired a top prosecutor, who was investigating corrupt Burisma Gas, where Biden's son Hunter was employed. Hunter was a board member at Burisma drawing a lucrative $50,000 monthly salary, having had no experience in Ukraine or natural gas. Hunter received substantial consulting fees from the financial services company MBNA from 2001 to 2005 — while his father, then a senator, was pushing successfully for legislation that would make it harder for consumers to file for bankruptcy protection. Hunter had another lucrative deal with a Chinese government backed private equity company wherein he traveled on AF2 with dad to China and introduced him to the company's top executive. Now comes Joe's brother James of Americore Health who has been named in a federal financial fraud civil suit in Tennessee claiming he engaged in fraud and traded on his brother’s name. A long pattern of Biden family corruption, ignored by Democrats.
Juan Santiago
Southwest side
