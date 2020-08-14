You have permission to edit this article.
Letter: Biden family has problems paying their income taxes
Last month, Joe Biden's son Hunter, of Ukrainian Burisma fame, had a tax lien placed on his residence in Washington, D.C in the amount of $450,000 related to owing back taxes on previous income. Within six days of the lien, it was lifted, an indication that it was paid. But how, as Hunter has no obvious income. Last year in court child custody hearings, he claimed being unemployed. Although, he was living in a $12,000-per-month Hollywood Hills rental home and driving a $129,000 Porsche. The federal government filed a $118,000 tax lien against him in 2018. Hunter is not the only Biden family member with tax lien issues. Joe Biden's brother James had a $500,000 tax lien placed on him in 2015. Joe Biden's other brother Frank and sister Valerie have also had numerous large liens placed on them. It is so ironic that Joe wants to raise people's income taxes, while his own family seems to have contempt for paying them.

Tony Domino

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

