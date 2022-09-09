Letter: Biden family’s corrupt influence peddling scheme

FBI Assistant Special Agent in Charge Timothy Thibault, who headed the Hunter Biden investigation in Washington, D.C., has retired after whistle blowers alleged his obstructing the case. He was responsible for handling information provided by Biden's former business partner Tony Bobulinski about a multi-million dollar Chinese deal that Joe Biden, whom Bobulinski referred to as the "big guy", was allegedly financially involved in. Hunter's laptop emails showed that then VP Joe Biden met numerous times in the White House with Hunter's foreign business associates. Financial institutions have filed numerous Suspicious Activity Reports (SARs) about Hunter's foreign financial transactions. I believe the Biden family has for years been engaged in a corrupt influence selling scheme with foreign persons involving federal crimes and jeopardizing our national security. I think Joe Biden has repeatedly lied to the American people claiming no involvement or knowledge of his son's or brother James' foreign business dealings. Democrats and their news media allies have no interest in this. Imagine if the last name was Trump.