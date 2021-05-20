 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Biden gets the credit
View Comments

Letter: Biden gets the credit

  • Comments

Re: Mike Lester's cartoon showing Trump taking credit for our progress with Covid - please! Yes, he initially got the vaccine creation process going. However - and it's a big however - Trump then proceeded to deny the seriousness of the virus, refused to convey to America the proven effectiveness of masks, touted quack drugs and remedies, and denigrated and muzzled science and health experts tasked with keeping the American people informed of the truth about the virus, its transmission, and what was needed to stop the spread. US deaths stand at close to 600,000. How many fewer deaths and hospitalizations would there be, had Trump acted like a leader instead of politicizing the situation? Credit for where we are now, with masks no longer necessary for the vaccinated and cases falling greatly, belongs to Joe Biden, who stepped up and showed real leadership. Thank you President Biden; you acted like a leader.

Deb Klumpp

Oro Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Rosemont Mine

It is alarming to hear that the Canadian mining company Hudbay Minerals, formerly Rosemont, is now interested in mining on the west side of th…

Local-issues

Letter: Masks

Pima County's mask mandate is being ignored by selfish shoppers and not enforced by stores. On May 10 I saw people in Fry’s and Safeway not we…

Local-issues

Letter: GOP Fraudit in AZ

Several writers to this page have asked why the Dems are so set against the so-called audit. It is because we have become painfully aware of t…

Local-issues

Letter: AZ Senate

Perhaps when the AZ Senate Republicans are done searching for fictional fraudulent ballots in Maricopa county they can go to Iraq and find the…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News