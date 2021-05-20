Letter: Biden gets the credit

Re: Mike Lester's cartoon showing Trump taking credit for our progress with Covid - please! Yes, he initially got the vaccine creation process going. However - and it's a big however - Trump then proceeded to deny the seriousness of the virus, refused to convey to America the proven effectiveness of masks, touted quack drugs and remedies, and denigrated and muzzled science and health experts tasked with keeping the American people informed of the truth about the virus, its transmission, and what was needed to stop the spread. US deaths stand at close to 600,000. How many fewer deaths and hospitalizations would there be, had Trump acted like a leader instead of politicizing the situation? Credit for where we are now, with masks no longer necessary for the vaccinated and cases falling greatly, belongs to Joe Biden, who stepped up and showed real leadership. Thank you President Biden; you acted like a leader.
Deb Klumpp
Oro Valley
