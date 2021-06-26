 Skip to main content
Letter: Biden going after bad FFLs but not those committing the violence
Letter: Biden going after bad FFLs but not those committing the violence

Mumbling Biden today read a lengthy narrative (how painful to watch) from a teleprompter about his new initiative to deal with gun violence. How? By going after Federal Firearms License (FFL) dealers. 2020 ATF stats show of 3277 compliance inspections of FFLs, only .07% had their licenses revoked due to serious violations. Biden did NOT mention anything about going after the criminals committing gun violence, none! Nothing mentioned about black on black gun violence in cities like Chicago, Baltimore, Detroit, New York City, New Orleans, etc. There was a 166% increase in shooting incidents in April in New York City. Police officers are leaving departments in droves across America due to cuts in budgets and scrutiny of every action they take. Biden and Democrats were relatively silent during the destructive riots across America last summer. Biden did not discuss federally prosecuting "straw purchasers" of firearms. That is how many gang and drug dealers acquire them. This initiative is nothing but an attempt to intimidate all FFLs out of business.

Gusher Adams

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

