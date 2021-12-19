 Skip to main content
Letter: Biden has better way to deal with Russia
President Biden has taken heavy flak from conservatives in dealing with Russia as it masses troops along Ukraine. Some Republicans compare him to Neville Chamberlain, accusing him of “appeasing” Vladimir Putin.

This takes gall, considering how chummy Trump was with Putin. Trump favored Putin’s word over that of his intelligence experts, and met with Putin privately and confiscated the notes of a translator.

Conservative critics say that, rather than spend two hours on a video talk with Putin, Biden should have laid down an ultimatum in five minutes and hung up. Such a dramatic ploy doesn't sound like a formula for success.

Biden refuses Putin’s demand that Ukraine be denied NATO membership. He warns Putin that invasion would prompt increased military aid to Ukraine and severe new economic sanctions against Russia.

I don’t know if Biden’s approach will succeed, but I’m glad he, and not Trump, is dealing with Vlad on this crisis.

Tom Chulski

Green Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

