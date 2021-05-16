 Skip to main content
Letter: Biden Has It Easy?
Letter: Biden Has It Easy?

Re: the may 7 article "Biden has had it easy; tests to come."

LA Times columnist, Doyle McManus, claims President Biden ain't seen nothing yet, that events yet-to-come will be the true test of his presidency. McManus speculates that kids at our border or an aggressive foreign power might derail the Biden administration.

Events don't always happen overnight. This may be why Mr. McManus over-looked the biggest challenge any modern president has faced: an assault on truth, science, and democratic principles which, unimaginably, is an assault led by the Republican party.

Repeating "The Big Lie" is how Republicans prove their fealty. There is no place in the now-radicalized GOP for anyone who does not embrace this corrosive disinformation. Just ask Liz Cheney, of all people. Cheney urged her party to "steer away from the dangerous and anti-democratic Trump cult of personality," and she will lose her leadership position for speaking that truth.

What "event' could be a greater challenge for any president than combatting lies and disinformation, believed by millions of Americans, in order to preserve our democracy?

Leslie Kanberg

Downtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

