Letter: Biden has it easy?
Letter: Biden has it easy?

In his opinion column on May 7, Doyle McManus said of President Biden: "Compared with his predecessors, he has had it easy so far." Seriously? Is McManus writing about the president who couldn't get any co-operation for his transition because of a pouting sore loser?...who inherited a devastating pandemic that had been poorly managed?...who has to deal with fallout from an insurrection that tried to destroy democracy?...who is tasked with ending a 20-year war?:..who faces the huge challenge of combatting climate change?...who is handling the backlog of asylum seekers his predecessor sent back to Mexico?...who navigates racial tensions, loose gun laws, calls for police reform, threats from Russia, China, Iran?...that president?!

Maybe President Biden just makes it look easy because he and the people he has chosen to work with him are so competent.

Karen Berry

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

