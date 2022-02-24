Letter: Biden has nothing to address at State of Union

Re: the Feb. 22 article "Biden has nothing to highlight at State of Union."
I read with interest in todays opinion section the article by Michael Reagan, son of former President Ronald Regan, in regards to President Biden's upcoming State of the union address. While it was somewhat tongue in cheek, it was point on accurate, and I agree that if he chooses to address any/all of these topics they will be big losers for both the President and the democratic party. It will be interesting to see if Speaker Pelosi rips his speech in half as quickly as she did President Trumps address.
I would like to thank The Arizona Daily Star for finally publishing a piece that aligns with your stated assertion that
" Diversity of thought is critical for democracy ".
Les Hudson
Foothills
